Remember back in April when Sacramento was voted #2 city with the most ugliest people in the country?

If you missed that poll you can read about it here.

Today Sacramento took another “L” in another recent poll.

Sacramento came in 1st place as the city with the WORST DRIVERS in the country!

The poll was done by QuoteWizard for insurance companies and it’s based on:

Citations

DUIs

Speeding Tickets

Accidents

