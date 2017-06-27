Serena Williams Bares All In Vanity Fair.

June 27, 2017
Filed Under: pregnant, Serena Williams, Vanity Fair

Serena Williams is mostly nude and showing off her bare baby bump on the new cover of Vanity Fair.

Photo by Vanity Fair / Annie Leibovitz

The 35-year-old tennis great is seven months into her first pregnancy with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The picture was taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. Inside the issue, Serena reveals how she discovered she was pregnant and says she was surprised, even after six positive pregnancy tests. She also learned the good news just before the Australian Open, which she dominated and won despite her delicate condition.

Serena believes she will bounce right back into playing shape soon after giving birth and expects to resume tournament play by January.

