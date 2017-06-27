The Rock Does His Impression Of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Nailed it. Enjoy me completely butchering my best @schwarzenegger impersonation while rehearsing on set of #Rampage. When I was a kid Arnold was one of my heroes. And when I first started in Hollywood, he was one of the biggest stars on the planet and was so supportive and welcoming to me, when he didn't have to be. First time we had dinner he said, "You can take the brass ring to places it's never been before" in his iconic accent which clearly I suck at. 15 long hard working years later, here I am. Grateful. This one's for you brother. #YoBigDawg #OnSet #Rampage 💪🏾

