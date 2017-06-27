Tiny Has T.I.’s Side Chick Thrown Out Of BET Awards

June 27, 2017 10:25 AM By Nina
bet awards, T.I., Tameka "Tiny" Cottle

With T.I. and Tiny back together, and a rumored baby on the way, it appears that all the relationship drama has moved behind them. Well, most of it…..

MTO News has reported that at the BET Awards this weekend, T.I.’s former side chick Bernice made an appearance, walking the red carpet in a flashy dress.

However, Tiny was having none of it and actually had her barred from entering the event! As it turns out, VIPs at Awards shows have “Do Not Allow In” lists and Bernice was written on Tiny’s.

Do you think this was justified? Let us know in the comments!

