Weddings at Taco Bell in Vegas Start on August 7th and Will Run You $600

Taco Bell announced earlier this year that their new location on the Las Vegas strip would offer WEDDINGS . . . so you can fulfill your lifelong dream of getting married inside America’s second-most mockable fast food chain. Behind Arby’s, of course.

Well . . . now you can finally set a date, because Taco Bell just announced that their marriage chapel officially opens on August 7th.

And if you want to get married there, it’ll run you $600 . . . but for that price, you get a dozen tacos, a cake, and a bouquet made out of hot sauce packets. Yes, really.

