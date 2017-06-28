America Has Voted . . . Ten Best Ice Cream Flavors.

June 28, 2017 6:25 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: best ice cream flavors, Ice cream

A new poll had people rank the best ice cream flavors, and we fully expected a BORING pick at #1 . . . either chocolate or vanilla.  But apparently we’re NOT quite that boring . . .

More than 5,000 people voted online, and COOKIES AND CREAM took first place.  Here are the top ten . . .

1.  Cookies and cream.

2.  Chocolate.

3.  Vanilla.

4.  Mint chocolate chip.

5.  Strawberry.  Neapolitan with vanilla, chocolate, AND strawberry came in 12th.

6.  Regular chocolate chip.

7.  French vanilla.  If they’d lumped it in with regular vanilla, it probably would have come in first.  They’re different though.  Real “French vanilla” ice cream has eggs in it.

8.  Rocky road.

9.  Coffee.

10.  Peanut butter cup. This is my favorite and glad to see it on the list.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live