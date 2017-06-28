Brandy Has Online Meltdown Following Breakup [PHOTOS]

R&B singer Brandy just broke up with her boyfriend, Sir The Baptist, and it appears the split has hit her pretty hard.

MTO News reported the singer took to her Instagram account to post a very angry message that appeared to be directed at her ex, saying:

F*** outta here!!! #Message —don’t ever let nobody threatening you. Call their f***king #bluff …. this is some #38 s**t!! You just met #BRANDY💣

However, when fans tried to cheer her up, the singer went off on them too. Some were passive aggressively threatened, and one especially unfortunate follower was even compared to a goat.

Brandy later disabled comments on her post so all that’s left are the screenshots. See them for yourself right here!