Britney Spears Is Mad That We Think She Lip-Syncs! [Video]

The queen of lip-syncing is saying that she doesn’t lip-sync while performing!

Britney Spears is mad that we all don’t give her enough credit for singing LIVE and dancing at the same time.

In a recent interview she said:

“I’m glad you addressed this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. Because I’m dancing so much I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”