That cheese puff you’re wolfing down could score you $50,000 or more!

Cheetos is holding a contest celebrating hidden art in Cheetos. Folks finding beauty inside the bag can upload a picture to the Cheetos Museum. Winning weekly submissions earn $5,000 and those champions of cheesy beauty will battle it out for the overall $50,000 prize (so you’d win $55k in total).

To enter your Cheetos into the museum click here.

I’m happy to turn your rags into riches @stephycakes69. $500 sounds fair. A post shared by Chester Cheetah (@cheetos) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

#tigger #disney #cheetosmuseum #contest #cheetos πŸ‘πŸΌπŸ˜œ A post shared by I Just Want To ✈️ & πŸ‘€ The 🌎 (@carmencita1982) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT