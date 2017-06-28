Chrissy Teigen Has Amusing Onstage Nip Slip [VIDEO]

What would you do if you had a sudden wardrobe malfunction while standing in front of a crowd?

If you’re Chrissy Teigen, you’d play it off like a true champ!

TMZ has reported that the model and actress accompanied husband John Legend onstage while he performed his song “Slow Dance” at a recent concert.

Unfortunately, Teigen’s dress slipped to the side when she did a twirl, and she gave her husband (and the audience) an eye-full!

Luckily, Legend quickly fixed her dress and Teigen took the moment in stride and struck a pose for the audience.

See the amusing moment for your yourself right here!