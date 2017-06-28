Fecal Bacteria Found In U.K. Starbucks Iced Coffee And Other Chains

June 28, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Bacteria, caffe nero, costa coffee, Fecal, Poop, Starbucks, U.K.

So much for that afternoon iced coffee run.

Researchers from BBC have found that the ice used by three major coffee chains in the U.K., Starbucks, Caffe Nero and Costa Coffee, contained bacteria that is found in human feces.

Seven out of 10 samples of ice used in Costa Coffee drinks were contaminated with poop bacteria, while 3 of 10 samples from both Starbucks and Caffe Nero also tested positive for bacteria, according to the BBC consumer series Watchdog.

Coffee will never be looked at again. Newsweek has more on the story.

