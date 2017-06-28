Justin Bieber’s ‘Yeezy’ Sneaker Up For Auction On EBay

While performing at the Wireless Festival in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, Justin Bieber threw his Adidas Yeezy shoes into the crowd. Both sneakers were caught by two different fans, with the right one being auctioned on eBay.

The seller explains on the item pages, “We do like Justin and his music but there are people dying to have this shoe and we are just no huge beliebers so it wouldn’t be fair to keep it. Also Part of the profit will be DONATED to a local charity if we sell the shoe.” Although they don’t reveal what charity it goes to, they add “Why not selling it to make someone happy and do something good for other people as well?”

His left sneaker actually has a Instagram account too! Apparently, it’s feeling sad without it’s twin next him.

