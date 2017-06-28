New Casino: BALL S Las Vegas.

June 28, 2017 6:40 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: ballys las vegas

The biggest laughs on the Las Vegas Strip these days aren’t for Rich Little or Carrot Top. They’re coming from outside Bally’s hotel and casino.

The large Bally’s sign atop the building is suddenly missing the letter Y, which has caught the attention of visitors and passersby because now the sign reads “Balls.” Caesars Entertainment, which owns Bally’s, says the 10-foot Y was loose and had to be removed so the 300-pound letter wouldn’t crash to the ground.

It’s expected to be reinstalled on Wednesday, but for now it’s one of the biggest attractions on the strip.

Check out the full story here.

 

