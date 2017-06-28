Phones Have Changed The Way We Poop!

June 28, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: phones, phones in the bathroom, Poop

This is a double standard for me. I do take mine in the bathroom, but I will never ask to borrow your phone becuase I know your take yours in too. Then you have to ask yourself…Is there anywhere we don’t take our phones?

A recent study found that 90% of people bring their phones into the bathroom. This is a bad thing! Not only are you carrying germs around on your phone, but there are other unhealthy things going on.

You are more likely to get hemorrhoids or as I call them. You have a grape hanging out your butt. Your not giving your brain a break because you having serious FOMO issues and you really should reserve this time on the pooper as a time of serenity.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live