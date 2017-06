Nothing says love like a Doritos Locos Taco washed down with some Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

After winning Taco Bell’s Love & Tacos contest, Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda swapped vows at the Las Vegas fast food spot last weekend. Ryckert posted pics of the moment on twitter Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, I married my best friend while surrounded by people that I love. I've never been happier. pic.twitter.com/62INwzIHM9 — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) June 27, 2017

This is just the first of many weddings as the corporation plans to open up the venue to the public starting Aug. 7 for just $600.

E! News has more pics and information on the story.