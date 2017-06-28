R2-D2 Droid Used In ‘Star Wars’ Fetches Over $2 Million At Auction

June 28, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Auction, R2-D2, Sells, Star Wars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An R2-D2 unit that was used in several “Star Wars” films has sold at auction for nearly $3 million.

The auction house Profiles in History says the 43-inch tall unit that was compiled from parts used throughout filming of the original trilogy sold for $2.76 million at an auction Wednesday.

There was no information about who purchased the droid, which was the most expensive item offered in a movie memorabilia auction that included numerous props from the “Star Wars” franchise. Other items up for sale included Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, Darth Vader’s helmet and shoulder armor, as well as Imperial and Rebel weapons.

Profiles in History had estimated the droid could fetch up to $2 million before Wednesday’s sale.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live