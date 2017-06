“Ridiculousness” TV star Steelo Brim is mourning the loss of his 3-year-old nephew, who drowned in his pool Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the boy wandered into the North Hollywood backyard and fell in the pool when adults weren’t looking. It’s unclear how long the boy was in the pool before he was discovered.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead the same day.