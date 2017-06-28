You Were Arrested For What???

June 28, 2017 6:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Cocaine, Cops, Police

A Florida man could build a mighty good lawsuit against cops who kept him locked up for 90 days after arresting him on charges of hauling a load of cocaine — when he was actually driving around with bags of drywall powder.

Karlos Cashe was initially pulled over by a trooper who cited him for driving without headlights, and when the officer searched his car, he found a large quantity of white powder — which he assumed to be cocaine. When the cop called for backup, dispatchers sent out a K-9 unit that seemed to confirm that suspicion, so the handyman was taken to jail despite his insistence that he was merely transporting building supplies.

It took nearly three months for lab test results to come back negative for cocaine — at which point Cashe was released.

