21 Savage Get’s Animated In New Cartoon. [Video]

June 29, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: 21 Savage, Cartoon

When 21 Savage went on ESPN’s Highly Questionable earlier this year, he was quickly turned into a meme by viewers who thought he looked like a “super villain.” Now, art is imitating life as the Savage Mode rapper voices a super-villain version of himself in a new animated series.

The Year 2100 is a limited Web series set in the future. He says, “I’m excited to bring this cartoon villain to life and for my fans to see a new side of me.” In the first episode, a cartoon version of 21 explains his evil plot to control the world with his music.

New episodes will premiere weekly on WeBuyGold’s Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

