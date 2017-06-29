Do This If You Need A Job!

June 29, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
Honesty is the best … job interview policy.

According to a new study, being honest in your job interview gives you a better chance of actually getting hired.

Researchers found that people who bring up their flaws in job interviews are more likely to be successful, because it makes them stand out from the competition. On the other hand, job candidates who try to portray a perfect version of themselves come across as inauthentic – and are less likely to be chosen.

Plus on the first day you won’t have to act stiff since they already know your short comings. It then gives your manager a chance to really help develop you into the star player you are.

