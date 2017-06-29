Festive 4th Of July Drink Recipes Your Friends Will Love

As many are getting ready for the 4th of July holiday weekend, we have some amazing drink recipes that will cool you off so you can enjoy Independence Day even more!

Below are some recipes from Cosmopolitan.

Red Rum Punch

In a cocktail fill with ice, combine, 1 1/2 parts Barcardi Raspberry, 1 1/2 Bacardi Limon, 1 1/2 parts Barcardi Superior, 1 part grenadine, 4 parts sweet and sour mix, and 1 part cranberry juice. Shake and strain into a serving glass filled with ice. Garnish with mint and lemon.

Firecracker

Muddle 3 to 4 watermelon chunks in a shaker. Add ice, 3 ounces of Appleton Estate Reserve Blend, 1 ounce fresh lime juice, 1 ounce triple sec, 1 ounce simple syrup, and one teaspoon cayenne pepper, then shake. Strain into a rocks or highball glass filled with crushed ice and garnish with a small watermelon wedge, lime, or sprig of mint.

Red, White, and Blueberry

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine 1 1/2 ounces Stoli Blueberry Vodka, 1/2 lemon juice, and 1/2 simple syrup, then shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with club soda and a splash of grenadine (Source: Genese DeBeaux, executive mixologist a the Monarch Rooftop in New York City).

[Source of recipes: Cosmopolitan]