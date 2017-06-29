Kendall Jenner Issues Apology Statement Over T-Shirts [Pic]

June 29, 2017 6:09 PM By Short-E
Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall & Kylie Jenner received a ton of backlash over t-shirts that they were going to release featuring their faces airbrushed over musicians.

Some of the musicians that they covered their faces with included The Doors, Pink Floyd, Tupac, & The Notorious B.I.G.

You can see some of those shirts here.

Biggie’s mom even threatened to sue the Jenner sisters over the shirts.

They’ve pulled the merchandise and Kendall Jenner issued an apology statement from both of the sisters on her social media which you can read in the picture below.

