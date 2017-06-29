Miley Cyrus And Jennifer Hudson Fight On ‘The Voice’

June 29, 2017 5:00 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Fight, jennifer hudson, Miley Cyrus, The Voice

Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are both judges on the upcoming 13th season of The Voice, but that doesn’t mean the two are friends…

MTO News has reported that the two nearly came to blows over who had worked harder to get to where they are today.

Hudson supposedly claimed that Miley is only famous because she piggybacked off her famous father’s success, which the pop star did not take too kindly to.

Things were rumored to have eventually escalated to the point that Hudson had to be held back from fighting Cyrus backstage.

MTO also claimed to have text messages from a producer on the show talking about the fight, and you can see those for yourself right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live