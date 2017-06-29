New T-Shirts Featuring Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Faces Over Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Are Catching A Lot Of Flak!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are catching flak after rolling out a vintage T-shirt collection with designs that feature images of well-known musicians.

The new Kendall + Kylie line includes T-shirt designs with the sisters’ pictures and initials superimposed over pictures of 2Pac and Biggie. They also use pictures of rock acts like Pink Floyd, Metallica and The Doors.

Biggie’s mom even spoke out about it:

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Each shirt was selling for around $125. Many of the designs have already sold out. No word if they will continue to sell them but they have been removed from their site since.