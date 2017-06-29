New T-Shirts Featuring Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Faces Over Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Are Catching A Lot Of Flak!

June 29, 2017 11:24 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Biggie Smalls, Hip Hop, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Notorious B.I.G, T-Shirt, Tupac

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are catching flak after rolling out a vintage T-shirt collection with designs that feature images of well-known musicians.

The new Kendall + Kylie line includes T-shirt designs with the sisters’ pictures and initials superimposed over pictures of 2Pac and Biggie. They also use pictures of rock acts like Pink FloydMetallica and The Doors.

Biggie’s mom even spoke out about it:

Each shirt was selling for around $125. Many of the designs have already sold out. No word if they will continue to sell them but they have been removed from their site since.

