Nope, no one cares about your vacation!

According to a new survey, a whopping 73% of people said they think it’s annoying when vacationers share their pics on social media. According to a third of the respondents, the “hot dog legs on the beach” pic was the most irritating image for them.

The pictures that annoy people the most are:

1. View from the balcony

2. Cultural landmarks and sight-seeing snaps

3. The first cocktail

4. People they have met on holiday

5. Local dogs and cats

6. ‘Hot dog’ legs on the beach

7. The local bar tender

I say it is best to wait till you come home to post those pics…slowly over a course of a few days. When you post while your gone it is just letting robbers/thieves know your not home and it’s a free for all at the Ol’ Tecate Ranch.

Plus if you go on vacation and we are friends. If you don’t bring me back a shirt I will catch feelings.

