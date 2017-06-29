Pregnant 19 Year Old Accidentally Shoots Boyfriend In YouTube Stunt Gone Wrong.

A Minnesota teen is facing second-degree manslaughter charges after accidentally fatally shooting her 22-year-old boyfriend on Monday night in a YouTube stunt that went terribly wrong.

If convicted, 19-year-old MonaLisa Perez could get a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars along with a fine of up to $20,000.

According to a criminal complaint filed the night of the shooting, Perez told police that it was Ruiz’s idea to make a video of her shooting a book — to see if a bullet would be able to penetrate it.

The couple recorded the stunt on two cameras, which are not part of the evidence in the investigation.

Prior to the shooting, Perez tweeted, “Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE.”

Back in March, Perez started a YouTube channel focused on depicting “the real life of a young couple who happen to be teen parents.” The couple have a 3-year-old and Perez is pregnant with their second child.

