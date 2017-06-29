Venus Williams Involved In Fatal Car Crash

June 29, 2017 2:40 PM By Nina
Filed Under: accident, Car Crash, Venus Williams

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was in a car crash earlier this month.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Williams was involved in a crash on June 9. He said the crash is under investigation but would not give further details or release the accident report.

TMZ cited a police report that says a passenger in the other vehicle later died from his injuries.

Williams’ attorney said in a statement Thursday that she expressed “her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.” The attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, says Williams had entered an intersection while the light was green and was going 5 mph when the other vehicle crashed into hers. Cunningham says Williams was not ticketed or charged.

