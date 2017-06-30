Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Official Names Revealed

June 30, 2017 1:04 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rumi Carter, Sir Carter

We reported last week that Beyonce and Jay Z‘s newborn twins were named Sean Jr. and Bea, but it appears that report was just a hoax.

However, TMZ has learned that the superstar couple has officially secured the rights to the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, leading many to believe these are the true names of the twins.

Their trademarks are in place for products like rattles, baby teething rings, strollers, hair ribbons, and more, further proving that Rumi and Sir are the twins names.

We’re glad that mystery is finally solved once and for all!

