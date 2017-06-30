Domino’s Launches Chocolate Pizza (PICS)

Domino’s has created a chocolate pizza the internet is buzzing about!
Cosmopolitan reports that the pie is called the “Lotta-Chocca Pizza.”
A spokesperson for Domino’s says “We’re delighted to add the new Lotta-Chocca pizza to our menus … It’s already proving very popular so we’d suggest that people do try it quickly whilst stocks last, though we’d remind our Domino’s super fans that it is a sharing dessert for four, not all for one!”
Are you going to try it? See pictures of the 6-inch dessert pizza below!
Dominos do chocolate pizza now 😍 https://t.co/kjGM3F26sz—
Alison Louise 🐝 (@alisonlouise94) June 28, 2017
Had to be a dominos! New chocolate pizza is superb 🙏🏻🍕 https://t.co/U8uijy35L0—
Nath Renton (@nathrenton) June 23, 2017