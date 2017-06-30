Domino’s Launches Chocolate Pizza (PICS)

June 30, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: chocolate, Domino's Pizza, Dominos, food, pizza

Domino’s has created a chocolate pizza the internet is buzzing about!

Cosmopolitan reports that the pie is called the “Lotta-Chocca Pizza.”

A spokesperson for Domino’s says “We’re delighted to add the new Lotta-Chocca pizza to our menus … It’s already proving very popular so we’d suggest that people do try it quickly whilst stocks last, though we’d remind our Domino’s super fans that it is a sharing dessert for four, not all for one!”

Are you going to try it? See pictures of the 6-inch dessert pizza below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live