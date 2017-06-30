Drake Signs Longtime Friend To OVO Label. [Video]

June 30, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: baka not nice, Drake, OVO

From the streets to a record deal. Drake has signed the first rapper to OVO Sound: longtime friend Baka Not Nice.

During a private event with French Montana in New York City recently, the 6 God announced the newest addition to his label. Baka, who has been in and out of prison over the last decade, only became a musical artist in 2016, but he already has one of the hottest songs in Toronto with “Live Up to My Name.”

Baka Not Nice joins OVO Sound artists PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan, DVSN, Roy Woods, OB O’Brien and Plaza.

In an Instagram post, Baka tagged Drake, Niko, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver and all his “OVO fam,” thanking them for “allowing me to live up to my name. #NoLongTalking.”

