Eric Benét Responds to JAY-Z’s ‘4:44″: ‘I Love My Life As It Is’

By Abby Hassler

“You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away/ I don’t even know what else to say / N—-, never go Eric Benét,” JAY-Z raps in the opening track “Kill Jay Z” off his new album 4:44.

Related: JAY-Z’s Mom Comes Out on ‘4:44’ Track

JAY-Z is referencing Benét’s split from his then-wife Halle Berry. Soon after the album dropped, the R&B singer responded on Twitter, writing, “Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now.”

In an interview with USA Today, Benét clarified his initial response, saying that he intended it to be “lighthearted” and that “it’s all love.” Benét went on to compliment JAY-Z, remarking that “everything he makes is always fire” and that it is “unreal” to be mentioned in his lyrics.

“He’s talking about some deep stuff on the song, how he needs to be a better man for Blue and he went through it … and personally, I’m just happy to see that he and Beyoncé made it through on the other side, and everything is dope, ” he said. “So from my perspective, I think that everything that happens in your past, most of it leads to where you are today. And I love my life as it is, my babies and my wife, so life and God is good.”

Check out his tweet below.