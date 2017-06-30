Jay Z Admits He Cheated On Beyonce

June 30, 2017 12:05 PM By Nina
Filed Under: 4:44, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Solange

Jay Z just released his new album, 4:44, and fans have been surprised by how many personal bombshells he dropped!

MTO News has reported that the rapper not openly admitted to cheating on the Queen Bey herself, but he also referenced “Becky with the good hair,” and acknowledged the bizarre elevator fight with Beyonce‘s sister, Solange.

In “Family Feud,” he rapped:

“Yeah, I’ll f*ck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky / A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich…… Look, I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes…… ‘You did what with who?’ / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / “You risked that for Blue?

On “Kill Jay-Z,” he rapped:

“You egged Solange on knowin’ all along / all you had to say you was wrong”

Perhaps the most shocking reveal was the his mother is a lesbian, as the Huffington Post reported:

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,”

Which lyric on his new album surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments!

