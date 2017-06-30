Fidget Spinners Are Made By The Devil…Claims Pastor.

June 30, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: fidget spinners, satans fidget spinner

Busy hands are the devil’s playground … according to South American religious leader Juan Mariano Avalos, who says that fidget spinners will help send kids straight to hell. Avalos says there are two equally evil ways to hold the toys: one that forces you to raise your index finger and pinkie, creating the “sign of the devil” and one that makes you form a”666” symbol with your digits.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

In related news. Make sure to hook up with our Street Team to get your hands on our very own custom 1025 KSFM Fidget Spinners. Hee Hee.

