Fidget Spinners Are Made By The Devil…Claims Pastor.

Busy hands are the devil’s playground … according to South American religious leader Juan Mariano Avalos, who says that fidget spinners will help send kids straight to hell. Avalos says there are two equally evil ways to hold the toys: one that forces you to raise your index finger and pinkie, creating the “sign of the devil” and one that makes you form a”666” symbol with your digits.

