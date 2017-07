21 Savage & Amber Rose have been spotted together a lot recently in the past week.

TMZ cameras caught them leaving a concert together which you can see here.

Then a few days ago TMZ caught them together again in WeHo which you can see here.

VLADTV posted a video of the both of them being very affectionate with one another and dare I say…21 Savage is in his feels over Amber!

Listen to the sound of Savage’s voice when he tells Amber “I’m so happy I met you” in the video below.