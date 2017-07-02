Get A FREE Sober Ride Home This 4th Of July In Sacramento

July 2, 2017 10:37 AM By Nina
If you’re drinking this holiday weekend, PLEASE do not drive. If you need a safe ride home, see who is offering it for FREE this 4th of July…

AAA.com says that insurance company AAA is offering their Holiday Safe Ride Program this 4th of July.

From the website:

“A number of AAA clubs offer safe ride services on select dates for members and nonmembers. This service is not available everywhere.”

“If you need a safe ride home, call1-800-AAA-HELP.”

Fortunately for us, Northern California AAA WILL be offering this service for us.

The program will let your travel up to 10 miles for free to take you a hotel or home.

The “Tipsy Tow” starts at 6 PM July 4th and lasts until 6 AM July 5th.

For more details, please CLICK HERE

