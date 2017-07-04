Win A Pair Of Tickets To The SOLD OUT Audiotistic Festival!

July 4, 2017 6:23 PM
Filed Under: Audiotistic, Audiotistic Festival, Concerts, Contests, Music

This week, we’re sending you and a friend to Audiotistic Festival! Coming to the Shoreline Amphitheater on July 15th, 2017! Featuring performances by Marshmello, Lil Uzi Vert, and so many more!

Wednesday through Friday, we’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets money can’t buy! Listen to KSFM at 9pm and text in the key word with Nina to score!

Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Click HERE for contest rules. And you can buy your tickets HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live