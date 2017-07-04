Win A Pair Of Tickets To The SOLD OUT Audiotistic Festival!

This week, we’re sending you and a friend to Audiotistic Festival! Coming to the Shoreline Amphitheater on July 15th, 2017! Featuring performances by Marshmello, Lil Uzi Vert, and so many more!

Wednesday through Friday, we’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets money can’t buy! Listen to KSFM at 9pm and text in the key word with Nina to score!

Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

Click HERE for contest rules. And you can buy your tickets HERE.