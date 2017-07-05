50 Cent Blasts Jay-Z’s New Album, Calls It ‘Golf Course Music’

It isn’t another week in pop culture news without one rapper blasting another about their music or lifestyle.

In this week’s episode, rapper 50 Cent posted a video on Instagram giving his thoughts on Jay-Z’s new album 4:44.

4:44 has been the highly anticipated 14th studio album by Jay-Z since it was teased on New York City and Los Angeles posters were displayed in New York City and Los Angeles. A one-minute teaser ad was even aired during the NBA Finals on June 7.

“That [expletive] was like golf course music,” he said at the end of his post.

He also added that the album was “too smart” and thought that he “should be wearing glasses” when listening to it.

Is that a good or bad thing?

