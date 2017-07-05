A Fun, Quick And Free Activity To Do With The Kids.

July 5, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
Name the next Crayola color.

Back in March, Crayola announced it was retiring one of its 24 core colors for the first time.  Two days later, they revealed it was the DANDELION color.  Finally, in early May, they announced it would be replaced by a blue color.

Now it’s July and they’ve announced five final options for the name.  They are . . .

1.  Dreams Come Blue.

2.  Star Spangled Blue.

3.  Blue Moon Bliss.

4.  Reach For the Stars.

5.  Bluetiful.

You can vote at Crayola.com through the end of August and they’ll pick someone randomly every day to win a prize.  The winning name will be announced in September.

Vote by clicking this link here.

