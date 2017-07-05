JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ is Certified Platinum, Already

By Abby Hassler

Less than a week after JAY-Z dropped his 13th studio album, 4:44, the Recording Industry Association of America announced the record has already been certified platinum (July 5), an impressive feat considering the album is available only on Tidal’s streaming platform.

In a statement, RIAA Chairman and CEO Cary Sherman said, “Props to JAY, he’s done it again! Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career.”

The rapper has already earned 13 Platinum (or higher) solo studio album awards, which is more than any other hip-hop artist in the history of RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Program. He is the only hip-hop artist with more than 10 RIAA Platinum (or higher) studio records.

Props to JAY, he’s done it again! 4:44 Certified Platinum. Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career. @RocNation Photo credit @jeffkravitzphoto #444 A post shared by RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards (@riaa_awards) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:08am PDT