Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Illegally Downloaded A Million Times In First 3 Days

Jay-Z‘s latest album, 4:44, has only been out for a week, but it’s already a massive success.

Not only has it gone platinum, but it also was illegally downloaded almost a million times in the first three days it was out, XXL Magazine reported.

While that may sound like a bad thing, it just goes to show how badly people want to hear this new album, especially because it is still a Tidal exclusive.

Even Snoop Dogg admitted to pirating the album, saying in a video:

“Top of the morning. I want to shoot a shout out to JAY-Z just dropped another muthaf***n’ hot album, 4:44…4:44. But you know what? I don’t got Tidal, so a n***a had to bootleg it to me. I’m on iTunes and….. I don’t understand that—y’all gotta explain that to me. I went to iTunes looking for his album and I couldn’t find it. But my homie sent it to me, you understand me. But um, shout out to JAY-Z….. He did it again.”

If you still haven’t listened to the album yourself and don’t have Tidal, 4:44 will be released on iTunes and Apple Music this Friday (July 7)!