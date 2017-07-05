Many Shocked By Gerard Butler’s New Look [PHOTOS]

Scottish actor Gerard Butler used to be one of the major leading men in Hollywood, gaining prominence for his role as Kind Leonidas in 300, as well as his roles in Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen.

However, many were shocked after photos of the actor sporting a dad-body while on vacation in Mexico appeared online, the Daily Mail has reported.

MTO News alleged the actor had gained 75 pounds, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

Butler reportedly didn’t need his trademark physique for his latest film, Keepers, in which he played a lighthouse keeper. However, he’ll likely get back in shape when filming for Angel Has Fallen begins.

Some women like men to have a little meat on their bones, so do you think he looks better now or before? Let us know in the comments!

See the before and after photos HERE.