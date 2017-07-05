MARIA MENOUNOS had a brain tumor. And if that’s not bad enough, she’s been caring for her mother, who has stage 4 brain cancer. Luckily, Maria’s tumor was NOT cancerous.

But they didn’t know that until they went in last month and took most of it out. When she first got the diagnosis, she says, quote, “I didn’t cry. I actually laughed. It’s so surreal . . . that my mom has a brain tumor, and now I have one too?”

Maria says she first realized something was wrong when she started suffering from headaches, light headedness, slurred speech, and difficulty reading a teleprompter. But doctors got 99.9% of it, and there’s only a small chance it’ll come back.

Now Maria says, quote, “I tell people all the time if your car is making a weird noise, you take it to the mechanic. How come when our body is making weird noises, we ignore it? I’m so lucky that I went to the doctor and raised the alarm.”

