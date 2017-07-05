Pro MMA Fighter Murdered In Home

Aaron Rajman, an MMA fighter and member of the American Top Team gym, has tragically passed away following a home invasion gone wrong.

According to TMZ, several men entered Rajman’s house and got into an argument with him on Monday night. For unknown reasons, one of them ended up firing a shot at Rajman, and he passed away the next day.

All the men fled the scene, and police currently have no motives or suspects in the case.

Rajman was well known for being one of the few orthodox Jewish men in the sport, and was teammates with several UFC superstars, including Amanda Nunes, Joanna Jedrzeczyk, and Junior dos Santos.

He was only 25-years-old.

We wish the best to his family during this difficult time.