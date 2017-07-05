Rob Kardashian Explodes, Posts Explicit Nudes Of Blac Chyna Online [PICS]

A major fight erupted between on-again, off-again couple Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, leading Kardashian to completely erupt online.

TMZ has reported that the two were in the midst of reconciling until it came out that Chyna had been sleeping with other men, specifically a rapper named Ferrari.

Ferrari had posted a photo of himself wearing Rob’s personal Versace robe in Chyna’s bed on his Instagram, causing Rob to go ballistic,

He went off on Chyna on social media and posted explicit photos of her breasts and vagina!

He’s also allegedly trying to prevent her from seeing their children again because she’s using drugs.

In a weird twist, Chyna liked all the Instagram photos for the brief time they were online.

Read more about all the craziness right here.

[WARNING NSFW 18 +]

Mediatakeout has the NSFW photos and Rob’s verbal take down of his ex. See them for yourself right here.