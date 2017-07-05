Rob Kardashian Unlikely To Face Revenge Porn Charges For Blac Chyna Pics

As reported earlier, Rob Kardashian has been blasting his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna all over social media today with naked photos of her.

However, while many have called for him to be arrested for violating revenge porn laws, it appears that may not happen.

TMZ has reported that it’s very unlikely Kardashian will face any legal repercussions for posting the photos online, and it all has to do with the wording of the California revenge porn law.

The law states the crime as when:

“A person… intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part of another … knowing they’ll cause emotional distress”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear Chyna will be able to prove the photos caused any emotional distress because she liked them all on Instagram.

Furthermore, she would need to go to the police and report the crime before Kardashian can face any punishment, and sources claim she would never do that.

