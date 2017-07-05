T.I. Chimes in on Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Drama

By Abby Hassler

The insane feud between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna continues, and now T.I. has weighed in on the drama. Kardashian took to social media today to post naked screenshots and claims regarding his on-and-off-again girlfriend’s alleged infidelities.

As the internet exploded with Kardashian’s crazy rant, the veteran rapper tried to give his own advice on the matter, suggesting that he shouldn’t put his private life on social media.

Related: Amber Rose and Blac Chyna Talk Teyana Taylor on Loveline

“Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, you got worked bro….but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck,” T.I. commented. “I mean a BIG DUCK, a mighty duck, Ronald McDonald the Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie….save the #DuckTales just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses & move on…u got no moves bro.”

Kardashian didn’t take T.I.’s suggestions to heart and instead posted the rapper’s comment in a now-deleted post. He then suggested that Chyna was involved in threesomes with T.I. and his estranged wife Tiny.

“Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny,” Rob wrote in the caption. “Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, d— shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him.”

Kardashian has since deleted his posts.