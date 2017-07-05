This Company Takes Care Of Its Employees.

Tech company Basecamp has been in business for 17 years – and has turned a profit each of those years.

But instead of trying to make money by burning out their employees, they offer employees amazing perks to keep them around and productive.

Basecamp offers their workers a $5,000 annual vacation stipend, $100 a month for home massages, $100 a month for fresh produce, 16 weeks paid parental leave and encourages them to take sabbaticals every three years.

And then, on top of all this, they have shortened, four-day, 32-hour workweeks during the summer.

