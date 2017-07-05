TV Reporter Gets Vomited On During 4th Of July Celebration [Video]

This poor TV reporter didn’t stand a chance during a live telecast from an ‘Ironman Run-Paddle-Chug’ contest in Southern California.

KTLA reporter Wendy Burch was covering the annual event on a beach when it turned into a beer chugging spring break frat house kind of party.

Watch the video of the incident below complete with funny reactions from the TV anchors.

Burch told the Huffington Post :

“I just kept interviewing drunken people, while sudsy substances flew in the air and landed in my hair. Let’s say, after that, it was a wrap. I drove home, took a hot shower and a long nap.”