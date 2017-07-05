You Should Be Using Sunscreen When On Your Phone?

There are basically ZERO studies that have found that staring at screens is good for us. So now, they’ve got to find new ways to make it even WORSE for us.

Dr. Howard Murad is a famous dermatologist in Los Angeles and his clients include Taylor Swift and J-Lo. And he just revealed that we should be wearing SUNSCREEN to look at our phones and computers.

Our screens are constantly emitting blue rays. And according to Dr. Murad, four days in front of screens is the equivalent of spending 20 minutes in direct sun.

So if you think about how much time you’re in front of screens, that’s like a TON of sun . . . which can damage your skin and possibly even lead to skin cancer down the road.

He recommends putting on just a little bit of sunscreen every day to protect yourself.

