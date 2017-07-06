A New Study Say’s Pot Users Have Higher Incomes.

July 6, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
A new study has found that marijuana users have higher incomes and have a more outgoing personality than non-users.

In California, weed smokers were also more likely to have master’s degrees.

Achieving, earning and outgoing … This is very different than the stoner stereotype.

The study divided people into three categories: marijuana users, acceptors (those who didn’t use it but would be open to trying), and rejectors (those who never tried pot and would not want to).

Those in California had higher average household incomes (US$93,800) than acceptors ($72,800) and rejectors ($75,900), and are also more likely to have master’s degrees. Meanwhile, pot users in Colorado are more likely to have full-time employment.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

